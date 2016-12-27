News / Calgary

Calgary police arrest man, seize more than $30,000 in cocaine during drug bust

The cocaine was found in the false bottom of a paint can.

The Calgary Police Service Strategic Enforcement Unit has charged a man and seized more than $30,000 in cocaine concealed in the false bottom of a paint can.

A traffic stop turned into a drug bust Tuesday, after Calgary police seized $30,000 worth of cocaine, 61 OxyNEO tablets worth $610, and more than $5,000 in Canadian and U.S. cash from an apartment and car.

30-year-old Boedean Joseph Crewe was arrested and charged with seven counts of trafficking, eight counts of proceeds of crime, and one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose. The Calgary Police Service Strategic Enforcement Unit expect more charges are on the way, according to a news release.

Crewe was arrested after a traffic stop and the search of an apartment in the 0-100 block area of Auburn Meadows Avenue S.E, which is described as a drug stash location by police in that same news release.

