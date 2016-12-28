Calgary police identify man stabbed to death on Christmas Day

Authorities say alcohol was involved in the stabbing death of a yet to be publicly identified man, but they believe the early evening assault was not a random attack.

Calgary police say around 6:30 p.m. on December 25th, they received a call from a residence in the 0-100 block of Fonda DR S.E., when they arrived they found a man seriously assaulted.

The man died of his wounds in hospital, and subsequently, 55-year-old Morris Stern of Calgary has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

Insp. Greg Cooper with the Calgary Police Service Major Crimes Unit said it was actually the offender who made the call to police.

"My understanding is that alcohol was involved and that they knew each other, as they both lived inside the complex," he said.

"The challenge is at the time of the year and with people traveling. We've made attempts but unfortunately, we haven't been able to notify next of kin as of yet," Cooper said.

Cooper added the victim is from Calgary, but his next of kin is from out of province.

Investigators said both the victim and the offender along with a handful of others were together throughout the day in the victim's suite, but no other witnesses were present when the alleged attack took place.