One person has died following single vehicle rollover near Strathmore

One person has died and four others have been injured after a single vehicle rollover near Strathmore on Wednesday.

RCMP said they were called to the scene on Highway 1 shortly after 7 a.m., just west of Strathmore. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control before the accident, said witnesses.

According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen.

One of the vehicle's occupants, a male, was pronounced dead on scene, while three others were taken to Foothills Hospital, and a fourth was taken to Strathmore Hospital.