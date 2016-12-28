News / Calgary

One person has died following single vehicle rollover near Strathmore

According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen.

One person has died and four others have been injured after a single vehicle rollover near Strathmore on Wednesday.

RCMP said they were called to the scene on Highway 1 shortly after 7 a.m., just west of Strathmore. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control before the accident, said witnesses.  

According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen.

One of the vehicle's occupants, a male, was pronounced dead on scene, while three others were taken to Foothills Hospital, and a fourth was taken to Strathmore Hospital.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane on the eastbound side of the highway as RCMP collision investigators remain on scene.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Calgary Views

More...