Police seize more than 35K fentanyl pills from Calgary home

The Calgary Police Service has charged one man following a record seizure of fentanyl.

Authorities said on Dec. 23, members of the Strategic Enforcement Unit descended on a house in the 2300 block of Richmond Road S.W,. A search of the home uncovered a stash of 35,321 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $706,000.

Acting Insp. Mark Hatchette said the man at the heart of the investigation allegedly pointed a loaded weapon at officers during his arrest but was subdued and taken into custody.

"These weapons were loaded and ready to go. They were assault-style shotguns and a handgun. Very concerning to us and to the public," he said.

In total, police seized three 12-gauge shotguns, two rifles, a handgun and a crossbow. Authorities say various amounts of ammunition and multiple sets of body armour were also found.

Thirty-one-year-old David Practico of Calgary is charged with more than two dozen drug and weapons-related offenses.

Hatchette said it was a tip from the public that brought officers into the area.

"It came from the public who decided they didn't want this kind of criminality in their neighbourhood. This came from an affluent neighbourhood, Bankview, but we see this all over Calgary," he said.

Hatchette said the dismantling of the drug house will make a dent in the city's growing drug problem. Adding he believes the accused was a high-level member of perhaps a larger organization.