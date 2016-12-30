Calgarians needed to take part in Canadian Health Measures Survey

The health and well-being of Canadians will be put under the microscope as mobile clinics will be coming soon to population centres across the country.

Starting Jan. 3, 2016, around 350 Calgarians will be asked to take park in the Canadian Health Measures Survey, which will aim to take the pulse of how the average Canadian is faring.

CHMS content manager Jennifer Servais said due to its large population base, Calgary will be one of the most valuable cities in terms of information gathering.

"Calgary will only have one site, it’s one of 250 possible sites across the country. We are looking to get around 350 to the site in the city, which will be at the Stampede grounds," she said.

"We start by contacting around 500 households, chosen completely at random, and out of those 500 households we hope to reach our targets," she added.

Those who are initially contacted will be asked a range of questions about their daily habits, including nutrition, alcohol and tobacco consumption, medical history and level of physical activity.

If you are chosen for the second round of the survey, the mobile clinic phase, everything from your eyesight to your cardiovascular health will be checked.