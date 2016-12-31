Plan ahead for safe New Year's Eve: Calgary police

As the countdown ends and Calgarians continue celebrating the new year, Calgary Police Service members will be out in full force making sure those who choose to participate in the revelry do so in a safe fashion.

During the month-long, provincially funding enhanced check stops in December, CPS members seized 70 vehicles from Calgary streets, with 11 criminal charges being laid in the process.

Staff Sgt. Paul Stacey said the service isn't out to ruin anyone's fun, but to simply remind Calgarians that they have a choice to make, and planning ahead is the only smart option.

"Most people are going to organized events, and normally we don’t have too many issues with them, but it’s more of the private parties," he said.

Stacey added so much emphasis has been put on not drinking and driving for decades, and he believes the message is finally getting through to people.

CPS officials have stated they've seen a decline in crashes involving alcohol, and drugs, over the last couple of years, but there are still some who make that choice.

Stacey said he is pleased with the numbers dipping, but knows it's still an uphill battle to eradicate the problem.