Calgary police kept busy during New Year's Eve festivities

New Year's Eve started off with a distressing call for Calgary police officers in Calgary’s downtown core.

A man had climbed onto the ledge of a nearby eight-storey parking garage and was threatening to jump.

"We don't want to ruin the continuity of the scene. EMS and fire have got things well in hand," said Sgt. Jim Dalidowicz, as he tore out of the District 1 office in his marked Ford F-150.

He lets out a laugh when an unmarked tactical vehicle runs over a pair of pylons set up to keep pedestrians away, wedging one of the orange cones under the truck.

"They do need to be in a hurry," he quips.

Next stop; city hall.

After a meeting between organizers and paid duty (those brought in to add an extra level of presence at events) Sgt. Dalidowicz meets up with his team of 14 and the patrol begins.

The radio crackles in his ear, and Dalidowicz sighs in a moment of exasperation.

It was barely 8 p.m., and dispatch had just announced the sixth fentanyl overdose since 4 p.m.

It's something that Directly Affects the District 1 office, as a pair of officers are called away to hold the scene where the latest OD case was found.

"That's the reality. You have this opioid out there that’s killing people and causing pressure on our system as a whole," Dalidowicz said.

"Our health system, our policing, our society as a whole – it's affecting everything," he adds.

As the snow continues to fall and the crowds begin to swell, the patrols become constant.

A group of Syrian children and their families are enjoying the free skating rink at Olympic Plaza. Their eyes grow in bewilderment when they see Dalidowicz, specifically his tactical belt.

"Where are your handcuffs?" the youngest child blurts out.

When Dalidowicz takes them out, the crowd grows, and the youngster pleads to be cuffed.

Sgt. Dalidowicz refuses, but, like a classroom show and tell offering, he slaps them on my wrists.

(Suggestion – don't get arrested, they aren't a great fit.)

However, the smiles and laughter make it all worthwhile.

After Dalidowicz poses for several pictures, we resume our march through the plaza.

"It gives you time to stop and smell the roses per se – you can enjoy your job and be a hero to those kids. It gives you a chance to be something more than a badge and a gun," Dalidowicz said.

Only two detentions to count as the clock strikes midnight. A pair of women are taken from the plaza to sober up.

After putting a fairly tumultuous 2016 to bed, officers hope the light end of year shift will translate into a much smoother 2017.

"It's why I do this job. You take the good with the bad, and you're always on point if something happens," Dalidowicz said.

After working a 12-hour shift in the cold, Dalidowicz finally clocks out at 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.