Celebrating one year of raging on the yoga mat in Calgary

After her Kickstarter campaign went viral earlier this year, Lindsay Istace began turning her once-a-week Rage Yoga class into a full-time small business.

She now leads several classes a week at a pub in Calgary with the mantra ‘Do no harm, but take no s—.’

“My goal was always to take it to the next level, but I thought that would happen after a few years,” said Istace, calling the past year an “exciting whirlwind.”

Participants are welcome to sip on a pint as they pose or use adult language to achieve a deeper stretch.

There is no flute music to be heard – you’re more likely to hear Metallica.

Istace said she has experienced her fair share of backlash – not everyone appreciates beer and yoga being offered in same place.

“If (your idea is) really worth doing, you’re definitely going to get people who hate on it,” said Istace, calling Rage Yoga a ‘gateway’ yoga.

“It’s for the people who want the benefits of yoga but don’t feel at home in a regular practice – turns out that’s a lot of people,” she said.

Istace plans to host a retreat and add more class times this year.

The unconventional practice is celebrating its one year anniversary at Dicken’s Pub on Jan. 6.