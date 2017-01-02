It's a boy: Calgary parents welcome healthy New Year's baby

While Calgarians cheered the new year, one couple was celebrating for a different reason.



Calgary's first baby born in 2017 is Louie Oden Boudreau.



The healthy baby boy was born two minutes after midnight to proud parents Tserennadmid Bayar and Steven Boudreau.



According to a spokesperson from Alberta Health Services (AHS), Bayar and her baby are doing “very well.”



Last year, Calgary’s first arrival of the new year, a girl, was born just seconds after midnight.



