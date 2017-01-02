News / Calgary

It's a boy: Calgary parents welcome healthy New Year's baby

Louie Oden Boudreau arrived just minutes after midnight

Parents Tserennadmid Bayar and Steven Boudreau hold Louie Oden Boudreau, Calgary's first baby born in 2017.

Courtesy AHS

Parents Tserennadmid Bayar and Steven Boudreau hold Louie Oden Boudreau, Calgary's first baby born in 2017.

While Calgarians cheered the new year, one couple was celebrating for a different reason.

Calgary's first baby born in 2017 is Louie Oden Boudreau.

The healthy baby boy was born two minutes after midnight to proud parents Tserennadmid Bayar and Steven Boudreau.

According to a spokesperson from Alberta Health Services (AHS), Bayar and her baby are doing “very well.”

Last year, Calgary’s first arrival of the new year, a girl, was born just seconds after midnight.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Calgary Views

More...