AARCS building new Calgary animal hospital for rescues

Alberta’s rescued animals are going to find care is much easier to get now – the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) is building their own in-house hospital.

And they’re doing it in a brand new facility in the Calgary Foothills area.

“A lot of the animals that come in have significant medical issues,” said AARCS controller Niki Vlooswyk. “They have broken bones, disease – some of them need the full meal deal in terms of regular medical things like spay and neuter or vaccinations.”

AARCS saves about 3,200 animals every year, and organizers are stretched thin booking new appointments.

“We know we can’t keep up with growing demand. With the model we have right now, we’re taking up all the space we can track down with vets in the city,” Vlooswyk explained.

The non-profit organization found vet bills to be their largest expense, and having a dedicated facility in-house is going to save them about $500,000 per year.

Over the next few months they’ll be finalizing permits and renovating the new space, which is about 13,000 square feet. It’s a substantial upgrade from their current 5,000 square foot space, which is divided into separate warehouse bays.

It will allow them to take care of more animals in-house, although most of their rescues are still taken care of through a foster program.