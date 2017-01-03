AMA offers up five driving tips to save on gas mileage

Carbon tax got you down? Fear not. Ron Wilson, manager of driver education with AMA, says there are many steps a vehicle owner can take to reduce gas consumption.



• Make sure your vehicle is tuned up and running well. Wilson said something as simple as a clogged air filter can reduce a vehicle’s efficiency by 10 per cent.

• Watch your tire pressure – One tire that's down by eight PSI can increase fuel consumption by four per cent (no to mention reduce traction). He recommends checking tire pressure at least once a month.

• Anticipate your stops and don’t “jackrabbit”– Wilson said keep an eye out further down the road will help you apply the brakes sooner, and accelerating from stops more slowly is an easy way to conserve fuel.

• Leave the luggage at home – Even an extra 50 kilograms can affect your car’s gas mileage. Wilson said many people keep ski gear or hockey gear in their car all week, adding unnecessary weight to their vehicle.