Aging or Alzheimer's: Calgary expert weighs in

Do you know the difference between normal aging and the symptoms of Alzheimer’s?

It’s the most common type of dementia, typically showing up in those 65 years of age and older.

The Langevin Bridge in Calgary will be lit in purple for the entirety of January, which is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in Canada.

The progressive disease of the brain affects approximately 10 per cent of Calgary seniors, according to Jill Petrovic, director of philanthropy and engagement with the Alzheimer’s Society of Calgary.

“There’s a common assumption that symptoms of Alzheimer's are just a regular part of aging, which is not true,” said Petrovic.

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s include changes in mood or behaviour, difficulty completing familiar tasks and confusion about time and place.

Memory loss is also a warning sign of the disease.

“It goes beyond just forgetting your keys,” said Petrovic.

“If someone usually makes a cup of coffee every day and starts forgetting the steps to do that, that’s a big warning sign.”

An early diagnosis is key to managing the symptoms of Alzheimers, as medication is most effective in the beginning stages of the disease.

Petrovic said while a diagnosis can be “overwhelming,” it opens the door to accessing resources and supports for not only the person affected, but also their friends and family.

“It’s very important to talk to them about what they want for their future – for example, how do they want to be cared for, and where they want to live?” said Petrovic, adding that getting legal documentation and financial planning in order is very important.

If you notice the warning signs of Alzheimer’s in yourself or someone you know, Petrovic said the first step is to reach out to your family doctor or the Alzheimer’s Society of Calgary.