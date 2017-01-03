Calgary entrepreneurs hope to help homeless while building business

The first time Ramin Sobbi and Abdel Hammad went to give away their care packages, it wasn’t easy.

“We’d walk around downtown, and it was just really tough to ask people if they wanted them. We didn’t want to ask the wrong people,” said Sobbi.

The two friends launched a social enterprise in December that gets new socks and underwear into the hands of Calgary’s homeless, and they’re hoping to turn it into a socially conscious business.

Share 1Pair takes $10 donations via a website. They use the money to buy socks and boxer briefs, and they package them up along with a message from the person making the donation.

Sobbi admits the name is kind of misleading, because they actually give two pairs of socks and underwear in each package. At a cost of $8.50, they roll the remaining $1.50 back into a pool, which is put towards extra care packages.

Hammad, a recent graduate of Mount Royal University, was looking for a way to kickstart his own business career in this tough economy.

Right now they’re doing straight donations, but the goal is to develop a small branded clothing business where each item will have the cost of a care package added on.

“I’ve always been passionate about social enterprises and business in general,” said Hammad. “I was minoring in innovation and entrepreneurship”

They’re still working on getting the right supplier for the clothing, but they didn’t want to wait to start the social side of their enterprise.

Sobbi said at first they toyed with the idea of starting a monthly subscription box business, but they were inspired by companies like Tentree, which plants ten trees for each item the store sells.

As a web developer, Sobbi was able to develop the website quickly and cheaply. They started in November and have given out 22 packages so far, with more donations coming in.

Their logo was developed by someone on the website Fiver, which offers small freelance writing and design jobs for $5 each.

Sobbi said word of Share 1Pair has spread mainly though Instagram (@share1pair). They’ve used the social media platform to be transparent, posting photos of the people who receive the packages.