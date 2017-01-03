Child in hospital after serious dog bite in NE Calgary

A four-year-old boy is in hospital after being bitten by at least two large dogs on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Castleridge Way NE around 3:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found the boy, who has sustained multiple bites as a result of being attacked by the dogs. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

EMS said his injuries are not considered life threatening at this time.

Police said the attack happened in the backyard of a home, but it’s unknown what led to the attack, or the relationship of the dogs with the boy.