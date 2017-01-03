Alberta wildlife refuge seeking donated Christmas trees

Although you might find the needles from your live Christmas tree a bit annoying and painful underfoot, for animals it’s considered luxurious bedding.

The Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) says instead of tossing your tree to the curb this year (actually don’t do that–the city won’t be picking them up this year), they’re hoping Calgarians will donate the trees to be used as bedding and more for animals at the refuge.

“We want to assimilate the natural environment as best as we can for the animals,” said AIWC wildlife rehab tech, Erica Gould. “It’s a really good enrichment for them.”

Gould said some animals like porcupines will climb up the trees and gnaw at the bark and eat it, the fawns will learn to graze on the trees (this will be a major source of their diet back in the wild), and birds will learn to nest and hide food in the trees.

“It’s basically a way to get them to associate trees with the wild and get them used to that environment already,” she said.

According to Gould, around 95 per cent of the animals taking sanctuary at the AIWC were injured, while a few were either kidnapped from their natural habitat or orphaned.

Unfortunately, Gould said AIWC doesn’t have their own vehicle available to pick up donated trees—but, she said they will be accepting the donations Jan. 8, and in exchange for people’s generosity AIWC will be giving free tours of their facility at both 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.