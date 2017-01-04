News / Calgary

AHS wants to go steady with Albertans

AHS wants input from residents of the Calgary and Central Zones to help plan 15 years into the future

AHS is thinking about the long-term future of health care in the province.

Jennifer Friesen/For Metro

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is thinking about its long-term relationship with Albertans.

Until the fall of this year, AHS is asking for residents in the Calgary and Central Zones to help them plan for the next 15 years of health care in the province.

Planning for the Edmonton Zone has already begun and the North and South Zones will be consulted in the future.

AHS is hoping to hear from community groups in each zone – youth, the LGBTQ community, immigrants and refugees, indigenous people, and others.

The health body has developed an online tool for Albertans to leave their feedback, in partnership with Alberta Health. 

You can also send them an email with your comments.

Two day-long think tanks have been held in Calgary and the Central Zones already, with smaller workshops between AHS staff, health partners, and physicians scheduled throughout the year.

