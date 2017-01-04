Calgary bylaw to prevent falling debris has potential weakness: expert

A new bylaw that requires visual inspection of the exterior of older buildings is now in effect, but one group of specialists says the bylaw has at least one shortcoming.



The City of Calgary’s Building Maintenance Bylaw came into effect on New Year’s Day. It targets buildings that are ten years or older, and five storeys or higher.



The law requires a trained professional to perform a visual inspection of the building’s exterior every five years, specifically to prevent debris from coming loose and falling on pedestrians below.



But the definition of ‘visual inspection’ concerns Mike Dietrich, past president and board member of the Alberta Building Envelope Council South. He said the city doesn’t give guidelines on how the inspection should be carried out.



“I think there’s a concern that what might happen is – some people may just drive by the building, look though binoculars or whatever, and then they just sign off and be done with it,” he said.



He said most engineers would want an up-close inspection.



However Ross McDougall, chief building inspector for the City of Calgary, said the city staff reviewing the reports will note anything that seems out of the ordinary, and follow up when needed.



He said there are only a few hundred buildings that fall under the bylaw, and staff are familiar with them.



“Ultimately – it’s the owner’s responsibility,” he said. “If they’re going to send us something false or inaccurate – that’s their risk.”



The bylaw was brought forward in response to several incidents in the past decade where debris fell from buildings.



In 2009, a 3-year-old girl was killed when improperly secured sheet metal blew off a building site. Two companies were later fined $15,000 each plus surcharges for safety violations.



McDougall said the city has increased its jobsite inspection in the early spring, just before Stampede and in mid-December to prevent these sorts of incidents on construction sites.