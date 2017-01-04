Calgary dog owner ticketed after two German shepherds attack boy in fenced yard
CALGARY — The owner of a pair of German shepherds that attacked a four-year-old boy in Calgary has been issued tickets.
The boy suffered serious but non life-threatening wounds when he was attacked Tuesday afternoon in the back yard of a home.
The maximum fine under Calgary's responsible pet ownership bylaw for a vicious attack causing severe injury is $10,000.
The boy was with his parents visiting relatives when he was attacked.
The city says the boy walked into a fenced yard outside the home to play with the dogs.
The dogs have been seized and will remain in custody pending a hearing.