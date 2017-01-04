Calgary dog owner ticketed after two German shepherds attack boy in fenced yard

CALGARY — The owner of a pair of German shepherds that attacked a four-year-old boy in Calgary has been issued tickets.

The boy suffered serious but non life-threatening wounds when he was attacked Tuesday afternoon in the back yard of a home.

The maximum fine under Calgary's responsible pet ownership bylaw for a vicious attack causing severe injury is $10,000.

The boy was with his parents visiting relatives when he was attacked.

The city says the boy walked into a fenced yard outside the home to play with the dogs.