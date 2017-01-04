Calgary's First Baptist Church manse damaged in fire
No injuries reported as crews remain on scene to battle hotspots
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to a fire at the former First Baptist Church manse Wednesday morning.
When crews arrived, smoke and flames were visible and the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.
Although there was no one in the building, fire crews evacuated the church next door as a precaution.
According to the CFD, the design of the building hampered their ability to fight the fire as the flames travelled between floors and behind walls.
Crews opened the walls in several places to gain access to the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The manse was built in 1911 and is on the city’s registry of historically significant properties.
Josh Traptow, executive director of the Calgary Heritage Authority said the building is historically significant but not municipally protected.
“It’s always unfortunate to see old buildings like that damaged, that have such character and meaning to an area, especially by fire,” said Traptow.
