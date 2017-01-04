Calgary's only vinyl plant, Canada Boy Vinyl, shuts down

One of Canada’s only vinyl pressing plants has closed its doors, to the dismay of the local music community.

Canada Boy Vinyl, located in Calgary, opened in 2015 and quickly became a hot spot for quality vinyl printings, especially for small to mid-tier bands.

“They were fantastic to work with,” said Nick False, of the band The Foul English. “We had our producer go in and work with their cutting engineer to make our master disc exactly how we wanted it.”

Unfortunately, for the past month, calls to Canada Boy Vinyl have gone unanswered, and the doors to the building have been locked.

“This New Year brings bad news. It is with great sadness that I must report that we do not expect CBV to be able to continue operations,” read an online response by founder Dean Reid. He told Metro that he hopes to give more information on the shut down next week, as he constructs a plan to go forward.

For local bands like The Foul English and Jo-Jo O' & The WOODS, it’s been an asset.

“It was awesome to listen to our test pressings in their listening room, at the plant. Who gets to do that?” said Jo-Jo O'Donoghue, of Jo Jo O’ & The WOODS.

It also providing decent pricing options for bands that didn’t need thousands of copies, and could cut costs by picking up the records in person.

With the recent resurgence of vinyl’s popularity, it seemed like things were going well for Canada Boy.

Now, online, those who have placed orders are worried how they will be filled.