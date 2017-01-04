Christmas homicide victim identified by Calgary police

After finally being able to notify next-of-kin, Calgary police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on Christmas Day.

Mark Maurice Mitchell, 45, of Calgary, was found in serious condition in a home on the 0-100 block of Fonda Drive SE on Dec. 25, 2016, after police responded to a disturbance call.

He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Morris Stern, 55, of Calgary, was charged the same day with one count of manslaughter.

It is believed the men knew each other.