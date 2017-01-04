Christmas homicide victim identified by Calgary police
Man found with serious stab wounds in a SE Calgary home on Dec. 25, 2016 later succumbed to his injuries in hospital
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
After finally being able to notify next-of-kin, Calgary police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on Christmas Day.
Mark Maurice Mitchell, 45, of Calgary, was found in serious condition in a home on the 0-100 block of Fonda Drive SE on Dec. 25, 2016, after police responded to a disturbance call.
He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Morris Stern, 55, of Calgary, was charged the same day with one count of manslaughter.
It is believed the men knew each other.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9.
Most Popular
-
Military veteran, three family members found shot dead in Upper Big Tracadie tragedy
-
Math myth-busting some of our worst urban planning misconceptions
-
Food and beverage changes coming to Halifax International Airport
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades