City cuts back landfill hours; blames economy for drop in waste

The City of Calgary is cutting back hours at its landfills, citing a drop in waste due to the economy.

In a media release, the city said the Shepard, East Calgary and Spyhill landfills will operate four days a week instead of five, starting on Monday, Jan. 9.

“Because of the current economic situation, city landfills have seen a significant drop in waste in the past year,” Corey Colbran, manager of disposal and processing services, said in the release.

According to the city, the schedules will be staggered so that at least one landfill is open every day of the week, including Sundays and most statutory holidays.

The East Calgary landfill will operate Saturday to Tuesday, the Shepard landfill on Tuesday to Friday, and the Spyhill location will be open Wednesday to Saturday.

Daily operating hours will stay the same at all sites; 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.