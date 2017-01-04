Community speed watch helps Calgary neighbourhoods concerned by speeders

Concerned about how fast people are driving through your community? There is something you can do about that.

The City of Calgary launched their Community Speed Watch program this fall with the goal of raising awareness and educating Calgarians about slowing down in residential areas—and driving the posted speed limit.

According to the city, volunteers go out with a member of the city’s roads department and a Calgary Police Service officer during a time when speed is a noted concern for that area.

The city said having this program available to citizens allows communities to mobilize and get a better understanding of the nature of traffic in their neighbourhood .

“Often times, there is a perception about speeding,” said a city spokesperson. “The vehicles may still be driving within the posted speed limit but people interpret the speed differently.”

They said by letting the community volunteers measure the speed themselves (in the presence of CPS), they will have a unique opportunity to compare the perception and reality and understand the scale of the issue.

So far the communities of Bowness, Wildwood and Garrison Woods have all participated.

Sydney Empson, a member of the Bowness Community Association, said their safety committee was approached with the idea over the summer during a meeting with the city roads department and CPS.

“The intent wasn’t to catch and count the number of speeders, but basically to hopefully create an awareness,” said Empson, who added they have had a number of concerns raised by elementary schools in the neighbourhood as well as community members.

Empson said their presence was obvious, given the police accompaniment, high-visibility vests, and a sign indicating the exercise was taking place—yet they were still surprised at how few speeders they saw.

“I think in two different locations CPS pulled over maybe three drivers, asking them to slow down, because they were driving in excess of the speed limit,” she said.