Airdrie RCMP release sketch of man accused of CrossIron Mills Mall assault

RCMP are on the hunt for a man accused of assaulting and threatening a woman at CrossIron Mills Mall last week.

According to the RCMP, the incident took place just before 4 p.m. on December 28, when a man approached a woman in the mall and tried to have a conversation with her. The woman declined to speak with the man and immediately left the mall.

Police said while the woman was en route to her vehicle, the same man came up to her making threatening comments and proceeded to grab her by the arm.

The victim was able to break free of the man’s hold and nearby unidentified witnesses scared the man away. No one was injured during the incident.

RCMP said they’re now looking for a man described as Caucasian, thin, in his late 20s or early 30s. The suspect is approximately 5’7”- 5’-11” tall, with dark brown eyes, hair, and facial scruff.