Tree Tossers evoke Canadian spirit

When the City of Calgary announced they wouldn’t be picking up Christmas trees this year, two friends saw an opportunity – and it’s possibly the most Canadian initiative you’ve ever heard of.

Clad in matching flannels and Beardos (toques with velcro beards for added warmth, as seen on Dragon’s Den) and under the monikers Bo and Pierre, the Tree Tossers will pick up your Christmas tree within 10 days of ordering, for less than $20.

The fee is split between the tossers, the Calgary Food Bank, and familiar tree fellow Kim DeGagne.

He’s the Christmas tree lot operator with multiple myeloma, who sold out of trees after Calgarians stepped up to the plate and helped fund a trip to Hawaii for him and his wife.

“Even though his trip is covered, we wanted to give him some extra spending cash,” said Kevin Coan, the ‘Pierre’ half of Tree Tossers.

But the goodwill doesn’t stop there.

The tossers are planning to donate their trees to the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation, who asked Calgarians for their Christmas trees, which can be used as animal bedding and help with habitat assimilation.

The friends of 12 years have had quite a bit of demand for their service since it launched this week.

“It’s been off the hook. My phone hasn’t stopped vibrating,” said Todd Bradley, also known as Bo.

They estimate a few hundred requests have come in already.

“We saw this as an opportunity to evoke our entrepreneurial spirit and give back at the same time,” said Bradley.

“We hope to inspire other people to do some good,” Coan added.

The Tree Tossers will pick up your Christmas tree until Jan 14, but even that is flexible.