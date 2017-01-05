Ali Hassan is a Muslim, Interrupted, in Calgary

Unlike most Canadians, comedian Ali Hassan couldn’t wait to leave Mexico – and return to the blustering, icy winds of home.

That’s because after years of playing bars and events, Hassan is now headlining his own standup show, which drops by Calgary in January.

And it turns out the timing couldn’t be more important, considering widespread reports of xenophobia, locally and globally.

His show is called Muslim, Interrupted.

“It’s a time, more than ever, to entertain. Comedy is great; laughter heals people,” Hassan said. “It’s a time to educate and inform, and comedy can do that in an incredible way.”

In fact, his vacation to Mexico was a bit of an eye opener. He’d been to the country a few years earlier, and the other tourists were friendly, people said “hi” and smiled.

It was different this time around. Other guests didn’t make eye contact. He wasn’t acknowledged. Maybe it was because he looks very Muslim, with a darker tan from the sun, and a gaggle of four excited kids, that fills some sort of stereotype. It’s not incorrect – he is Muslim, even more of a cultural Muslim than a practicing one.

Or maybe the whole thing was in his head.

“I have no quantitative way of gauging if maybe people were just in a bad mood and if it was just in my mind. But just the fact that I’m thinking about it is not a good thing,” he said.

Hassan doesn’t want to hit the stage and necessarily lecture or teach. But he does want to dispel some myths and change the dialogue. He wants to point out how ridiculous it is for people to worry about Muslim’s implementing Sharia Law – where’s the evidence in that?

Hassan points out that, yes, he’s Muslim, but as a human he: regularly uses a crockpot, knows eight Blue Rodeo songs by heart, loves eating ribs and doesn’t send his kids to the mosque because he really wants them to learn to swim.

“It’s important to try to put yourself out there, so if somebody goes, ‘aw, they’re all terrorists,’ maybe one guy in the group will say, ‘actually I saw a comedian the other day who was a Muslim,’” Hassan explained. “Then they’ll say, ‘shut up Ezekiel!’ and beat him to death.”