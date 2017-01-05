Calgary police lay 25 charges after stolen vehicle investigation

Two people from Calgary have racked up 25 charges in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation by the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

Nine stolen vehicles have been recovered by the CPS District Operations Team, announced in a media release on Thursday.

Six of the vehicles were recently located within a 100-metre radius of each other in the 2400 block on 33 Street SW.

The suspects, a man and a woman in their early twenties, lived in a nearby residence.

On Dec. 27, police officers in District 2 observed the male suspect operating one of the stolen vehicles. He fled from police at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

The next morning, the same man was observed attempting to steal a truck from the Somerset-Bridlewood LRT parking lot. That effort was unsuccessful due to a steering wheel lock, but the suspect removed items from the vehicle.

He allegedly attempted to steal another truck from a parking lot in the 500 block of 75 Avenue SW, but again, only removed items from the vehicle.

Later on Dec. 28, the man allegedly stole a truck from a parking lot in the 1200 block of 37 Street SW.

The owner of the vehicle tried to intervene by opening the driver’s side door. The male suspect stepped on the gas, dragging the truck’s owner for approximately 100 metres. The suspect then stopped the vehicle, ran to previously stolen vehicle nearby, and fled.

According to CPS, the vehicle’s owner was unhurt.

At approximately 1 p.m., HAWCS observed the male and female suspects getting into a cab outside a residence where the stolen vehicle used to flee had been located, in the 2400 block of 33 Street SW.

CPS initiated a traffic stop and took both suspects into custody without incident.

Both suspects will appear in court on Monday, Jan. 9.

Sebastian Thomas Tait, 22, has been charged with:

- One count of possession of a controlled substance

- Two counts of theft of a motor vehicle

- Two counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle

- One count of possession of stolen property over $5,000

- Six counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

- One count of dangerous driving

- Two counts of theft under $5,000

- One count of identity theft

- One count of theft of a credit card

- Two counts of breaching a court order

- Two counts of driving uninsured

- Two counts of driving while suspended