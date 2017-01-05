Calgary residential property values drop by four per cent

More than 500,000 property assessments were mailed out today and residential values have decreased by an average of four per cent from last year.

This means if your property value saw a decrease of less than four per cent, your tax bill will increase. Conversely, if your property value decreased by more than four per cent, you will pay less this year in property tax.

This is due to the city's revenue neutral tax system.

The 2017 median single residential assessment is $460,000, down from $480,000 in 2016.

For condominiums, this year’s median assessment is $270,000 – down from $280,000 last year.

Non-residential values, like downtown offices properties, have fallen by about six per cent.

According to a City release, downtown property values have decreased more than average due to vacancies. This will result in a redistribution of the tax burden to non-residential properties outside the downtown area, they said.

The assessments have been mailed out and represent market value of properties on July 1, 2016, and the physical condition and characteristics of properties on Dec. 31, 2016.