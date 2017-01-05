Carbon monoxide in SW Calgary home sends 5 to hospital

Carbon monoxide forced a family of five who had just returned from vacation from their southwest Calgary home early Thursday and they're now recovering in hospital.

EMS and fire crews were called to a home in the 1400 block of Premier Way SW around 6:40 a.m. Thursday after a resident woke up with feeling dizzy and nauseated, fire officials said. The resident checked other family members and found they were all suffering from the same symptoms.

Emergency crews were called and when firefighters tested the air inside, they found carbon monoxide levels at 120 parts per million in the upstairs and 600 parts per million in the basement.

The home was ventilated and ATCO Gas was called to investigate the source of CO. It's believed the drainage system on the boiler was malfunctioning, causing the elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

According to fire officials, there were no carbon monoxide detectors found in the home.