Calgary paramedics deliver baby in family vehicle
A family member managed to pull into a nearby EMS base when a woman in the vehicle went into labour
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
EMS Paramedics received an unexpected delivery on Thursday morning.
A Calgary woman was a passenger when driving with her family in south Calgary when she unexpectedly went into labour around 8 a.m. – but help was nearby.
The driver of the vehicle, a family member, promptly pulled into EMS District Base #4, located at 15100 Macleod Trail.
Paramedics leapt into action and helped the woman deliver a bouncing baby boy inside the vehicle.
EMS reported no significant complications and subsequently transported the pair to hospital – in an ambulance.
Mother and baby are reportedly safe and healthy, according to a news release from EMS.