Calgary paramedics deliver baby in family vehicle

A family member managed to pull into a nearby EMS base when a woman in the vehicle went into labour

Mother and baby are safe after an unconventional delivery.

EMS Paramedics received an unexpected delivery on Thursday morning. 

A Calgary woman was a passenger when driving with her family in south Calgary when she unexpectedly went into labour around 8 a.m. – but help was nearby.

The driver of the vehicle, a family member, promptly pulled into EMS District Base #4, located at 15100 Macleod Trail. 

Paramedics leapt into action and helped the woman deliver a bouncing baby boy inside the vehicle. 

EMS reported no significant complications and subsequently transported the pair to hospital – in an ambulance.

Mother and baby are reportedly safe and healthy, according to a news release from EMS.

