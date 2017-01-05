Winnipeg's Heather McLean wins two races at speedskating championship

CALGARY — Speedskater Heather McLean finished first in two races on Thursday at the Canadian national single distance championship.

McLean of Winnipeg, won the second 500-metre race of the week in 37.39 seconds, then raced to a personal best 1:14.99 in the 1,000 metres.

Kaylin Irvine of Calgary finished second in the 1,000 and third overall in the 500 after the two races.

Irvine and McLean earned Canada's two spots in the 1,000 for the 2017 ISU world single distance championships. That competition will take place Feb. 9-12 on the official ice of the 2018 Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea.

McLean, along with Marsha Hudey of White City, Sask., had pre-qualified for the 500 at the world championships with their performances in the fall World Cups. Irvine received the last spot in the 500.

On the men's side, William Dutton was named to the Canadian team after a victory in the 500.

Dutton skated to a time of 34.63. Laurent Dubreuil (34.66) of Levis, Que., and Alex Boisvert-Lacroix (34.75), from Sherbrooke, Que., who had already pre-qualified for the 500, took second and third place respectively.