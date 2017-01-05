High Performance Rodeo spurs innovative theatre in Calgary

It’s like the running of the bulls, except the bulls are actors, writers and directors. But there’s still a high-velocity impact – the 31st High Performance Rodeo has kicked off once again in Calgary.

From Jan. 5 to Feb. 2, at venues throughout the city, artists from Calgary and the world will take to the stage in the city’s international arts festival with a wide array of productions.

There’s a lot to choose from, so if this is your first time saddling up, artistic producer Ann Connors gave us her top 5 productions to see.

So Blue

Artist Louise Lecavalier aims to allow the body to say everything it wants to say without censoring it in a perilous solo performance.

“Louise LaCavalier is a national treasure,” said Connors. “Her work as a principle dancer in La La La Human steps is known and respected around the world. And in So Blue, her emergence as a choreographer, Louise is powerful, relentless and simply breathtaking. We are so thrilled to welcome this Canadian icon to Calgary. “

All the Little Animals I Have Eaten

Karen Hines challenges the notion that female-led productions can’t be successful, by parsing some very female conversations that really start to hit home when the food starts to speak.

“I have been a fan of the work of One Yellow Rabbit long before I landed in this chair,” Connors said. “And a fan of Karen Hines work; her writing is sharp, biting, clever and extremely funny. And now with All the Little Animals I Have Eaten, two of my favorite things join forces to tell us a story by women and about women, in a way that only women can do.

Every Brilliant Thing

A UK touring company brings to life the dreams of a six-year-old girl who creates a list of everything brilliant and worth living for, while her mother lays in the hospital after “doing something stupid.”

“This play is the epitome of storytelling, one that takes difficult subject matter. In this case depression engages the audience in a deep and meaningful way to help tell that story,” Connors explained. “I wept when I saw it in Brighton; wept when I watched the newly-released documentary and will no doubt weep when I see it again at the Rodeo. It is, quite simply, a must see.”

dirtsong – Black Arm Band

From Australia’s cultural heartland, a collective of musicians, dancers and filmmakers perform in 11 Indigenous languages, with traditional instruments like the didgeridoo.

“We have been trying for three years to bring this show to Calgary and now it’s finally coming,” Connor said. “A theatrical concert from some of the finest musicians in Australia, told in 11 different indigenous languages with traditional instruments, dirtsong is a haunting musical tribute to the land that feeds us.

“This concert gave me goosebumps.“

Why We Are Here

This stand-alone experience invites audience members to become a choir and sing in a site they normally wouldn’t be able to sing in. Each night explores Calgary’s history.