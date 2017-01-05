Influenza continues to hit Calgary hard

As the influenza death toll continues to rise, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is urging Calgarians to get their flu shot.

According to the latest data released Thursday, five people in the Calgary Zone with lab-confirmed influenza have died, the largest total of all five provincial zones.

“The vaccine is still readily available, it’s not too late if you haven’t gotten yours yet,” said Dr. Judy MacDonald, medical officer of health for AHS in the Calgary Zone.

MacDonald said of the 13 influenza-related deaths across the province, all but one patient was 65 years of age or older.

Calgary has been a hot-spot for influenza A, with 1,028 lab-confirmed cases so far this year. Edmonton is second, with a stark contrast of 259 lab-confirmed cases.