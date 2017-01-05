Turbulent start for NewLeaf airline

Things are off to a turbulent start for new travel company and virtual airline, NewLeaf.

After a stop and go start last January, in which the airline had to suspend customer bookings until a licensing dispute was resolved with the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), they finally launched again in June 2016.

Problems arose over the holidays for the airline, which provides “ ultra-low cost ” travel options for Canadians, when numerous flights were cancelled resulting in major delays—some as long as 17 hours.

Justin Heska was booked on one such flight scheduled to fly out of Abbotsford airport to Calgary around 4:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

At first, Heska said it just seemed like a minor delay, but the delays kept being pushed back further into the night.

“Basically, 17 hours later I got home,” he said.

Heska said he and other customers felt abandoned by the NewLeaf staff, who he alleges “basically hid in the back,” but his main concern is what he believes is the breach of their contract to their customers, as provided on their website.

“The main thing was that food vouchers were not provided after four hours of delays and hotel vouchers were not provided after eight,” he said. “They just left us in the airport to fend for ourselves.”

David Atkins, director of commercial operations for Flair Air, who NewLeaf contracts to provide airplanes, said the issues that night were the result of a “perfect storm,” including two out-of-commission de-icing machines and bad weather.

Atkins said they’re conducting a full investigation, speaking with customers and employees alike to see how they can improve for next time, adding that “we definitely needed some better communication.”

Heska said stranded passengers were provided popcorn from WestJet service agents, which was welcomed, but said he didn’t see any food passed around by NewLeaf—something Atkins said he’s heard to the contrary, as some have said pizza was distributed.

In the end, buses were sent to the Abbotsford airport to collect the NewLeaf passengers and take them to Vancouver airport for newly-scheduled flights back to Edmonton and Calgary.

“What is clear to me is that everybody on the NewLeaf busted their humps to try and get everybody home as quickly and safely as possible,” he said.

To make matters worse for NewLeaf, they’ve now cancelled planned routes to Phoenix-Mesa and Melbourne-Orlando, forcing them to cancel planned flights and reimburse customers just days before their planned departures since WestJet began providing similar flights.