Turbulent start for NewLeaf airline
Cancelled routes and 17-hour delays are a few of the problems faced by NewLeaf
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Things are off to a turbulent start for
After a stop and go start last January, in which the airline had to suspend customer bookings until a licensing dispute was resolved with the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), they finally launched again in June 2016.
Problems arose over the holidays for the airline, which provides “
Justin Heska was booked on one such flight scheduled to fly out of Abbotsford airport to Calgary around 4:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
At first, Heska said it just seemed like a minor delay, but the delays kept being pushed back further into the night.
“Basically, 17 hours later I got home,” he said.
Heska said he and other customers felt abandoned by the NewLeaf staff, who he alleges “basically hid in the back,” but his main concern is what he believes is the breach of their contract to their customers, as provided on their website.
“The main thing was that food vouchers were not provided after four hours of delays and hotel vouchers were not provided after eight,” he said. “They just left us
David Atkins, director of commercial operations for Flair Air, who NewLeaf contracts to provide airplanes, said the issues that night
Atkins said they’re conducting a full investigation, speaking with customers and employees alike to see how they can improve for next time, adding that “we definitely needed some better communication.”
Heska said stranded passengers were provided popcorn from WestJet service agents, which was welcomed, but said he didn’t see any food passed around by NewLeaf—something Atkins said he’s heard to the contrary, as some have said
In the end, buses were sent to the Abbotsford airport to collect the NewLeaf passengers and take them to Vancouver airport for
“What is clear to me is that everybody on the NewLeaf busted their humps to try and get everybody home as quickly and safely as possible,” he said.
To make matters worse for NewLeaf, they’ve now
“When an airline in Canada found out that NewLeaf was servicing Phoenix-Mesa they too decided to follow our schedule,” said NewLeaf president and CEO Jim Young in a statement posted online. “Within hours, of NewLeaf’s announcement this airline had also lowered its fares and offered service to an airport it had previously ignored for over a decade.”
Most Popular
-
Degrassi's new season tackles abortion, refugees, 'scary right-wing thinking'
-
Man's condition improves after being hit by car in Dartmouth
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
Video: Duo of squirrels caught on camera stealing chocolate bars from convenience store