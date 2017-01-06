African trophy hunting group denied injunction preventing protestors from expo

Activists won’t be barred from protesting outside an annual trophy hunting expo in Calgary, after the hosts of the event lost their bid for an injunction against the protesters.

African Events Inc. and the Calgary Alberta Chapter of Safari Club International (SCI), sought the injunction in December that would permanently prevent Mike Donovan and Ban African Trophy Hunting (BATH) from protesting outside the groups' events that include an African trophy hunting exposition.

On Thursday, Justice Richard Neufeld denied the injunction—something Donovan is pleased with, but still annoyed it made it to a courtroom at all.

“This was a SLAPP lawsuit in every sense,” he said, referring to the acronym for Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.

”It's high time that SLAPP lawsuits were made illegal in Canada as they are elsewhere.”

SCI-Calgary chapter released a statement following the ruling, expressing their disappointment with the decision, saying they sought the injunction to protect expo attendees from “harassing protests and defaming attacks that sought to not only disrupt last year's event but to also prevent it from occurring.”

David Little, president of the SCI-Calgary chapter said hunters from across Alberta will “come together” at the expo to “protect the right's of others from lying protesters whose distortion of the truth have them operating in a separate reality. We will be there in numbers to ensure all attendees are free from harassment and are able to attend the African Events show planned for Calgary.”

Donovan took issue with Little’s comments, and in his own statement called Little’s comments “delusional, threatening, and very disrespectful of the courts and Judge Neufeld.”