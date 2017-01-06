Alberta launches program offering green grants to non-profit/volunteer groups

CALGARY — The Alberta government is launching a grant program to help non-profit agencies and volunteer groups move to a green economy.

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says $1 million is being made available to allow those groups to do energy efficient audits and prioritize where they can make changes to save money.

Phillips says when making those changes, the groups will also be eligible for rebates and incentives for high-efficiency products.

Details will be provided in the coming weeks.

Costs are rising for all consumers in Alberta under the new carbon tax, increasing the cost of gasoline and heating bills.