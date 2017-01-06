Assault charges laid against Calgary police officer

The Calgary police have charged one of their own in connection with a 2015 on-duty incident.

According to police, in May 2015, police were called to the 700 block of 9 Street SW after a report a man had broken into his girlfriend's home and stole a number of items.

Police arrested the man nearby and he was taken downtown for processing.

Around 9:55 p.m. that night, officers pulled into a parking lot behind the CPS Court Services Section and removed the man from the marked police vehicle.

According to police, a fight between the officers and the man broke out, resulting in the man being thrown to the ground while handcuffed, resulting in serious head injuries. The man recovered from the injuries in hospital.



The incident was captured on one of many CCTV cameras in the area. The Director of Law Enforcement and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) were immediately notified by CPS and a professional standards investigation was launched.

As a result of a report approved by ASIRT and forwarded to the Edmonton Crown Prosecutors Office, a six-year member of the CPS was charged with aggravated assault.