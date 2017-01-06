Calgary Police Service officer charged with on-duty aggravated assault

CALGARY — A Calgary Police Service officer has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the officer was charged after an investigation into the 2015 arrest of a break-in suspect.

Investigators aided by close circuit camera images determined the suspect was thrown to the ground while he was handcuffed, suffering serious head injuries.

The man was taken to hospital where he later recovered from his injuries.

The name and rank of the six-year-member of the Calgary police were not released.