Calgary man, 86, charged with killing wife unfit to stand trial: judge

CALGARY — A judge has ruled an 86-year-old Calgary man charged with killing his wife will not stand trial.

Judge Allan Fradsham accepted a psychiatrist's recommendation on Friday that Siegfried van Zuiden is medically unfit.

Van Zuiden was charged in October with second-degree murder after he called 911 and police found his 80-year-old wife, Audrey, dead in their home.

He underwent two months of tests at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre to assess whether he could stand trial.

Psychiatrist Kenneth Hashman testified van Zuiden suffers from dementia which has worsened since his arrest. He told court van Zuiden was initially able to care for himself but is now unable to even brush his teeth.

Since he was moved to the psychiatry centre, Hashman says van Zuiden — who fled from the Nazis during the Second World War — gets very agitated and believes he is back in the war.

Van Zuiden, who goes by the first name Fred, was born in the Netherlands to a Jewish family. He chronicled his flight from the Nazis during the Second World War in his book "Call me Mom: A Dutch Boy's WWII Survival Story."

He came to Canada in 1952 and later settled with his wife in Calgary, where he founded a sailboat business.

Loved ones have said the couple did everything together in their marriage and were soulmates.

The couple had no children. Audrey van Zuiden had been caring for her husband in their home as his condition deteriorated. Close family friends have said he has long suffered from the illness and does not understand his wife is gone.