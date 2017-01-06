All male drag crew reinvents classic ballet

The true mastery of classic ballet collides with the sidesplitting splits and laugh in Les Ballets de Trockadero de Monte Carlo.

Performer Chase Johnsey and the rest of his gender-bending comedic ballet troupe perform at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from Jan. 12 to 14.

For more information, visit www.albertaballet50.com.

Q: Tell me about Trockadero

A: Trockadero is a parody of classical ballet. We’re all men in drag, so we do all the male and female roles. We make commentary about not only ballet, but we have a lot of slapstick and physical comedy. So, it’s a show that’s geared towards anybody – whether they’ve seen classical ballet or not.

We’re like the Spamalot of the ballet world.

Q: Why go the parody route, why not create a traditional ballet?

A: It takes a special type of person to be in Trockadero. In my ballet school, I was the class clown – or whatever you want to call it. Ballet, traditionally, is very serious and sometimes people find it boring. But some of us just want to have fun with that.

I think, for those types of individuals, including myself, it’s the perfect place.

Q: Can we still expect the same level of technique as a more ‘serious’ ballet?

A: We do work really hard on technique and style. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it, and furthermore, we have a really unique approach that goes into it, because we’re men in drag.

A lot of times we lack the beauty and grace of a female dancer, that a female dancer is typically thought to have. We tend to be more athletic, with more turns and more jumps, and we approach it that way. I’m not going to say we do it better than women, but we do it more – even if it doesn’t look as pretty.

Q: How much fun is this to perform on stage?

A: Let’s see. I always say, we take what we do very seriously but we don’t take ourselves very seriously. We rehearse hours to put it all together.