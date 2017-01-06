MRU’s new dean of science spreading the gospel of facts

Dr. Jonathan Withey’s specialty is organic chemistry.

That probably doesn’t mean much unless you’ve taken an undergrad course in organic chemistry, in which case you’re probably having flashbacks at the mere mention of the word.

However Withey, the new dean of Mount Royal University’s faculty of science and technology, doesn’t see it so much as a challenge but rather as a chance to be creative.

“It’s funny,” he said. “Organic chemistry is a bad memory for a lot of people. But I wasn’t a mathematically-minded chemist. I always gravitated towards more creative disciplines.”

He said organic chemistry was the place he got to blend his passion for science with creativity.

At his previous teaching position at MacEwan University in Edmonton, he offered a lecture on the science behind the hit TV show Breaking Bad.

“I think the show did great things for enticing people into the world of science, almost without them realizing it,” he said.

“There’s obviously a certain amount of creative licence that goes into the depiction of science in those sorts of shows (…) but it’s underpinned by what is authentic, plausible, credible science.”

Withey wants to see scientific literacy raised to combat the wealth of misinformation available on the internet right now. He notes people opposed to vaccinations can find lots of websites that back up their viewpoints.

“If I don’t have a firm understanding of scientific method, the process of drug approval, the process of drug testing and validation, then I’m not going to review that information critically and I’m going to carry those biases with me,” he said.

He said through continued outreach to students and prospective students, he hopes that young people will carry that scientific literacy with them.