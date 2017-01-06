October trial date for Ontario man charged in death of daughter in Calgary

CALGARY — A trial date has been set for this fall for a man arrested in Ontario and charged in the 2014 death of his four-year-old daughter in Alberta.

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi was arrested in December 2015 and brought to Calgary to face a charge of second-degree murder.

The accused, who is from Keswick, Ont., appeared in court today and a two-week trial date was set for Oct. 2.

He remains in custody.

Officers were called to a home in southeast Calgary on Dec. 19, 2014, and found the preschool girl in cardiac arrest and not breathing.