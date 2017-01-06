October trial date for Ontario man charged in death of daughter in Calgary
CALGARY — A trial date has been set for this fall for a man arrested in Ontario and charged in the 2014 death of his four-year-old daughter in Alberta.
Oluwatosin Oluwafemi was arrested in December 2015 and brought to Calgary to face a charge of second-degree murder.
The accused, who is from Keswick, Ont., appeared in court today and a two-week trial date was set for Oct. 2.
He remains in custody.
Officers were called to a home in southeast Calgary on Dec. 19, 2014, and found the preschool girl in cardiac arrest and not breathing.
Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.