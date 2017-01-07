Calgary police looking for man charged with 2015 manslaugther

Calgary police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man accused of stabbing another man to death at Stampede 2015.

Rinato Toy, 22, is wanted on warrants for breach of recognizance conditions after failing to appear during at least two curfew checks.

Toy was originally charged with aggravated assault after allegedly being involved in a fight with two other men at the Stampede Midway July 9, 2015.

After one of the men, suffering from stab wounds, died at Foothills Hospital, the charges were upgraded to manslaughter.

Toy is described as 6’ tall, approximately 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.