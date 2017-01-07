Conservative dinner in Calgary with Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway cancelled

CALGARY — A visit to Alberta by a senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump has been cancelled.

Kellyanne Conway was to speak at a private dinner in Calgary hosted by the Alberta Prosperity Fund on Jan. 12, and also tour the oilsands near Fort McMurray.

The conservative political action committee had announced the dinner and tour in late November, just weeks after Trump won the U.S. election.

But the group's president, Barry McNamar, says in a news release that "a visit is just not possible at this time" despite efforts by both sides.

Trump's inauguration will take place in Washington on Jan. 20.