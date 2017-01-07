Bear spray allegedly used in assault at Okotoks house party

Okotoks RCMP is on the lookout for a suspect and a pair of vehicles after an assault at a house party.

Authorities said they were called to the Air Ranch area of Okotoks around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, after reports of bear spray being used.

Police say a large group, including the suspect who used the bear spray, fled the area in two vehicles and are believed to be from Calgary.

The primary suspect is described as approximately 5'6", last seen wearing a black hat and black baggy sweater. His pants were described as green print camouflage.