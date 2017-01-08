ASIRT investigating RCMP-involved shooting on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
Officers were executing an arrest warrant when the incident happened
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an RCMP officer fired shots during a arrest warrant execution on Stoney Nakdoa First Nation Saturday.
A release provided by Cochrane RCMP provided few details except to say the incident happened sometime Saturday.
Alberta EMS reported around 6 p.m. Saturday via Twitter that it had responded to a police incident near the First Nation.
ASIRT has confirmed it is investigating as well.