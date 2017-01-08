News / Calgary

ASIRT investigating RCMP-involved shooting on Stoney Nakoda First Nation

Officers were executing an arrest warrant when the incident happened

Few details are available about the shooting because ASIRT has taken the lead on the investigation.



The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an RCMP officer fired shots during a arrest warrant execution on Stoney Nakdoa First Nation Saturday.

A release provided by Cochrane RCMP provided few details except to say the incident happened sometime Saturday.

Alberta EMS reported around 6 p.m. Saturday via Twitter that it had responded to a police incident near the First Nation.

ASIRT has confirmed it is investigating as well.

