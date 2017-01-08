Genesis Centre turns five, holds birthday bash with Nenshi and co.

It was the first of many parties at the Genesis Centre on Saturday. Not only were organizers celebrating the northeast Calgary hotspot turning five, but it was the official kick off of monthly Canada 150 themed events leading up to the historic Canada Day celebration in July.

Dignitaries, organizers and original planners of the Genesis Centre were on hand to take in hours of free cake, activities, and cultural entertainment, with performances from members of the Desi Beats Bollywood Fusion Dance Academy, amongst others.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it was truly a terrific day when he was able to cut the ribbon on opening day, but it means even more now knowing just how vital a hub the Genesis Centre became.

"This is my neighbourhood, I live here. For me to see how well this facility is used every day makes me happy that city investments make a difference in people's lives." Nenshi said.

Nenshi added during his remarks that he often pops into the Genesis Centre after a long day in office to take a leisurely stroll through the area.

Genesis Centre Executive Director Brad Anderson said the diversity of the northeast Calgary and how it all comes together at the centre is what makes it unique.