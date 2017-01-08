Dog and cat found caged inside freezing storage locker in southeast Calgary

Both the Calgary Police Service and the Calgary Humane Society are investigating after a dog and cat were found caged and locked inside a freezing storage locker on Friday.

Police said they received the call to Access Storage in the 4800 block of 80 Ave S.E around 11 a.m. Friday, and when they arrived, they found the animals in medical distress.

Det. Andy Nguyen said both animals were locked in crates inside the locker.

"The dog was in a kennel and the cat was in a transport cage. The dog appeared to be doing a lot better, but the cat seemed to have some tape attached to its face and head," he said.

Both animals were taken to the veterinary clinic in Riverbend for medical attention, and are now both in the care of the humane society.

Nguyen adds police are concerned but are at a loss as to why anyone would leave animals inside a cold storage locker.

“We don’t know the intention of the owner. Why they’ve left animals in a storage locker that is properly rented and paid for. Once we have an opportunity to speak to the owner or the renter of the locker we will know more,” he said.