Pink jerseys take over Calgary’s Saddledome for Girls HockeyFest

For some, it was a chance to sharpen their skills on the ice. For others, it was their first experience between the blue lines.

Dressed in a pink jersey and cage-helmet, Kennedy Collier, 8, hit the ice as a hockey player for the first time on Sunday, alongside 299 other young athletes at the ninth-annual Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest.

“She wanted to come out and try hockey to see if she liked it, and what better way than surround her with girls (who have) similar interests,” said Doug Collier, Kennedy’s father.

Kennedy said she likes watching her older brother’s hockey games.

Now it’s her turn to lace-up and play.

“The one difference is he’s a goal-tender, and Kennedy wants to score the goals,” Collier said.

To him, the Girls HockeyFest is important because the girls aren’t being measured against their male-counterparts.

“They have the same passion for the game (as the boys), but I think that passion grows more if they’re in their own peer environment,” Collier said.

He’s proud of Kennedy’s pursuit of sport.

“There’s so many life skills you take from team sports, and that’s what we ultimately want her to achieve from this,” he said.

Girls HockeyFest is a free event, and led across Canada by women’s hockey star and Scotiabank spokeswoman Cassie Campbell-Pascall.

Campbell-Pascall, who happens to be married to one of the Calgary Flames’ assistant general managers, Brad Pascall, was the captain of the Canadian women’s national ice hockey team at the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics.

She was the first woman to do colour-commentary on a Hockey Night in Canada broadcast after she retired from competitive hockey in 2006.

Campbell-Pascall’s love of hockey, like Kennedy’s, was ignited by a sibling.

Growing up, her older brother’s team had a sole female player, who showed Campbell-Pascall that girls could skate with the boys.

“I wanted to be like her and my older brother,” Campbell-Pascall recalled.

During her hockey career, Campbell-Pascall has faced plenty of dismissal because of her gender.

“People have told me I shouldn’t play, (…) that I wasn’t qualified to talk about hockey,” she said.

Her message for the girls at HockeyFest was simple.

“No matter man or woman, you have to walk into situations and believe you belong, have a respect for yourself and work hard,” she said.

A mother to a daughter herself, Campbell-Pascall said working with young girls interested in the sport has been close to her heart for a long time.