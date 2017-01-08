Syrian refugee dies after long battle with cancer

One of the first Syrian refugees to arrive in Calgary passed away after a six-year battle with cancer on Saturday, leaving his wife and two young children behind.

Majd Tahhouf and his wife, Yasmin Hijazi, came to Canada two years ago with their children Waleed and Amar.

When they arrived, they had almost no possessions, and Tahhouf was in desperate need of medical treatment for his lung and nose cancer.

After meeting Tahhouf and his family in 2015, Saima Jamal and Sam Nammoura were able to find the family a home and furnish it within two weeks, and subsequently became inspired to co-found the Syrian Refugee Support Group (SRSG).

At the time, Tahhouf called Jamal and Nammoura his “angels of mercy.”

“It’s not a good day for any of us. We’ve helped so many refugees but this was special, this was the first family that we helped,” said Jamal.

“It’s not just a death for their family, it’s a death for the entire community,” she added.

The 29-year-old father died at home, surrounded by his family – including his parents, who arrived in Canada only two months ago.

After year of suffering, Jamal believes Tahhouf was waiting to see his parents join him in his new home before he could let go.

“About a week of their arrival, he took a nose dive and never came back,” said Jamal.

During her last visit with him, she could tell her friend was in agony.

“I could see how much pain he was feeling just to breathe,” Jamal said.

She prayed his suffering would end soon, especially now that he could be surrounded by all of his loved ones.

“The next thing you know, I’m getting the calls saying he has passed away.”

Jamal said Tahhouf was a critical figure in the SRSG and surrounding community.

“Majd was amazing. He was always there, even while he was so sick,” Jamal said.

After his death, Calgarians have shown that they haven’t forgotten about Tahhouf and his family.

The money will be used to keep Hijazi and her children, aged 4 and 2, out of poverty, according to Jamal.

“People are really rallying behind this family, they want to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks and become a struggle after so many years of suffering,” she said, adding that she is amazed by the generosity of Calgarians.

Mohammad Ahammoud came to Canada at the same time as Tahhouf. They were close friends.

“I didn’t sleep last night,” Ahammoud said.

“I can’t believe what has happened. I’m in shock,” he added.

He described Tahhouf as patient and strong, which allowed him to hold on until his parents joined him in Canada.